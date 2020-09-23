- Daniel Breton, President and CEO, Electric Mobility Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Electric Mobility Canada (EMC) applauds the measures towards climate, clean energy and transport in today's throne speech that will help accelerate the transition toward electric mobility while ensuring a cleaner, healthier economy.

The Canadian government unveiled its new plan with strong measures like:

Supporting Canadian consumers and businesses who want to move towards electric vehicles by making zero-emissions vehicles more affordable;

Investing in more charging stations across the country;

Launching a new fund to attract investments in making zero-emission products and cut the corporate tax rate in half for these companies to create jobs and make Canada a world leader in clean technology. Canada has the resources – from nickel to copper – needed for these clean technologies. This – combined with Canadian expertise – is Canada's competitive edge.

"Entrepreneurs, economists, scientists, environmentalists and physicians alike know that many of Canada's future jobs will come from the world's shift to clean transportation and renewable energy," said Daniel Breton, President and CEO of Electric Mobility Canada. "Canada is starting to align the economy, health and the environment when it comes to transportation while making sure that Canada becomes the most competitive country in the world for clean technology companies. Our members look forward to supporting Canada in its work to implement these important investments."

Electric Mobility Canada is a not for profit organization dedicated to the acceleration of electric mobility in all forms. Founded in 2006, it is one of the very first organizations specialized in electric mobility in the world. With more than 200 members ranging from utilities to cities, from vehicles manufacturers, from fleet managers to infrastructure providers, from unions to universities, from EV owners to NGOs.

EMC's Throne Speech recommendations to the Government of Canada are found here: https://emc-mec.ca/wp-content/uploads/Speech-of-the-Throne-letter-from-Electric-Mobility-Canada-Sept-8-2020.pdf

