"The Charming Taste of Europe" Returns to SIAL Canada, Launching 2026 Activities in Montreal

The campaign returns to Canada, showcasing premium European wines and agricultural products.

MONTREAL, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- "The Charming Taste of Europe" is pleased to announce the launch of its 2026 activities in the Canadian market, through its participation at SIAL Canada, one of North America's leading food innovation trade shows. Taking place in Montreal from April 29 to May 1, 2026, the event will mark the first key activation of the year, offering a dynamic platform to engage with trade professionals and industry leaders. The campaign will be located at Level 200, Booth 505.2.

Canada continues to represent a key market for European wines and agricultural products, offering strong opportunities for growth and consumer engagement. Building on its mission to raise awareness of the quality, heritage, and diversity of European agricultural products, "The Charming Taste of Europe" will present a curated selection of premium offerings, including expressive wines from Abruzzo, renowned late harvest wines from Bordeaux, and fresh Greek kiwis. Through tastings and on-site engagement, visitors will have the opportunity to discover the unique characteristics and versatility of these products. The Union of Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux will be present at SIAL on April 30th and May 1st, with an event in Montreal and lunch pairings at SIAL.

Promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux and the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia, the campaign brings together leading European producers with a shared commitment to quality and authenticity.

With more than 1,000 exhibitors from over 40 countries and over 21,000 trade professionals in attendance from Canada, the United States, and more than 70 additional countries, SIAL Canada stands as a premier gateway to the North American and global agri-food markets. As the only national trade show in Canada to showcase a complete range of food categories under one roof, it provides a uniquely comprehensive platform for innovation, networking, and business development. Participation in the 2026 edition further reinforces the campaign's role in promoting European excellence in the Canadian market.

Trade professionals and attendees are invited to visit Booth 505.2 at Level 200 to experience a curated selection of European wines and products and connect directly with campaign representatives.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu.

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU- Canada

Instagram: @charmeu_canada

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe

Media Contact: Bianca Panichi, [email protected]