The Charming Taste of Europe Wraps Up a Landmark Fifth Year of Promoting European Excellences in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- As 2025 draws to a close, The Charming Taste of Europe celebrates a year marked by impactful promotional activities across Canada, strengthening its mission to spotlight the excellence of European wines and agricultural products. Through major trade fairs, educational events, and cultural collaborations, the campaign successfully connected Canadian professionals and consumers with premium products from Abruzzo, Bordeaux, and Greece.

The year began with The Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux organizing two walkaround tastings dedicated to their Golden wines on March 25 in Calgary and March 27 in Halifax. Each event welcomed around twenty importers and was conceived around carefully selected food pairings, illustrating how Bordeaux sweet wines pair seamlessly with Canadian gastronomy. In particular, the pairing with oysters and salmon highlighted the remarkable harmony between these emblematic local products and the complexity, freshness and balance of the wines, further strengthening connections with Canadian trade professionals.

This was followed by a strong presence at SIAL Canada in Toronto, North America's largest food innovation trade show. From April 29 to May 1, visitors to Booth 1017.6 had the opportunity to discover fresh Greek kiwis, a selection of wines from Abruzzo, and Late Harvest Bordeaux whites. The participation at SIAL reaffirmed the campaign's goal to enhance visibility and appreciation of Europe's quality-driven agricultural heritage among industry professionals.

In June, the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo expanded its Canadian outreach with a series of high-profile promotional events in Calgary and Vancouver. Led by Consorzio President Alessandro Nicodemi and Communication Manager Davide Acerra, the program featured masterclasses, B2B meetings, a media cocktail lunch, and a walkaround tasting that drew more than 100 attendees. Activities offered in-depth educational opportunities on Abruzzo's distinctive DOC wines and native grape varieties. The tour also marked the official appointment of Barbara Philip MW as the Canadian Ambassador for the campaign, reinforcing long-term engagement in the market.

On October 29, The Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux hosted a dedicated B2B lunch for trade operators in Toronto, bringing together approximately twenty importers. This gastronomic experience once again placed food and wine pairing at the heart of the event, demonstrating the elegance and versatility of the Golden wines in a refined professional setting, and reinforcing their relevance within contemporary Canadian cuisine.

Rounding out the year, The Charming Taste of Europe proudly renewed its sponsorship of the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) in Toronto. Held from November 13 to 27, with online screenings continuing through December 15, the festival once again highlighted the intersection of European cinema and gastronomy. A special tasting event on November 19 showcased wines from Abruzzo and Bordeaux alongside Greek kiwis, followed by the screening of Italy's selected film, Casanova's Return. Campaign visibility extended throughout the festival via video spots, digital promotions, and on-site displays.

Supported by the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo , the Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux , and the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia , and co-financed by the European Union, The Charming Taste of Europe remains committed to promoting the richness, authenticity, and diversity of European agricultural products in the Canadian market.

Leadership of the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo, the Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux, and the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives shared the following statement:

"The 2025 edition of the Charming Taste of Europe campaign has marked an important step forward in our long-term commitment to the Canadian market. This year's activities, from major trade events to cultural partnerships and educational initiatives, have allowed us to showcase the authenticity, craftsmanship, and sustainability that define our products. We are deeply appreciative of the curiosity and professionalism shown by Canadian trade members, journalists, and consumers, whose engagement continues to inspire our work. Their support reinforces the value of bringing Europe's agricultural heritage to an international audience and motivates us as we look ahead to future collaborations."

As the campaign looks ahead to 2026, it continues to build momentum, fostering deeper connections between European producers and Canadian audiences while celebrating the shared values of quality, culture, and tradition.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

