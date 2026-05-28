"The Charming Taste of Europe" Presented Bordeaux Late Harvest Wines Across Canada Through Exclusive Trade Tastings

A series of exclusive lunches and walkaround tastings across Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax, celebrating Bordeaux late harvest wines

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Charming Taste of Europe, a European Union co-funded promotional campaign, continued its North American program in Canada with a series of trade and hospitality events dedicated to the Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux.

The campaign, which introduces select European wines and fresh fruits to consumers, journalists, and trade professionals in the United States and Canada, is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives, and the Union of Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux. It aims to highlight European quality standards, regional heritage, and the connection between food, culture, and territory through educational and promotional activities.

Within this framework, a sequence of trade-oriented lunches and walk-around tastings was organized across five Canadian cities.The program focused on Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux, a category defined by its aromatic complexity, balance between sweetness and acidity, and production methods shaped by the development of noble rot.

The activations offered trade professionals the opportunity to explore the diversity and production traditions of Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux while strengthening the campaign's presence in the North American market.

The Canadian program included the following events:

Through these initiatives, The Charming Taste of Europe continues to strengthen awareness and appreciation of European wine heritage in North America, while creating meaningful opportunities for trade professionals to discover the diversity, elegance, and food-friendly versatility of Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU- Canada

Instagram: @charmeu_canada

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe

Bianca Panichi, [email protected]