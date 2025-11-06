The Charming Taste of Europe: Highlights from the 2025 Wine and Fruit Harvest

From Bordeaux and Abruzzo vineyards to Greek kiwi orchards, the 2025 harvest reflects a season of expertise and agricultural heritage

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The 2025 harvest season is now underway across Europe, concluding in France, Italy, and Greece, where producers have approached this season with careful land management and a strong commitment to high-quality standards.

The Charming Taste of Europe campaign, co-funded by the European Union and led by the Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux , Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo , and the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives (ASIAC) , provides an overview of the 2025 harvest, a crucial period marking the start of a new production cycle.

The 2025 Greek kiwi harvest, completed this fall, faced lower yields due to spring frosts and water shortages; however, expanded cultivation areas and improved farming techniques helped growers limit the overall decline in production to about 30%. Harvesting began in late August with early varieties such as Summer Kiwi and Green Light, followed by Tsechelidis in September and the main variety, Hayward, in mid-October. In recent years, Greece has also seen a growing interest in yellow (Soreli) and red kiwi varieties, reflecting both innovation and diversification within the sector. Greek kiwis have become one of the country's most successful exports, known for their vibrant flavor, natural sweetness, and sustainable cultivation methods. Their growing popularity reinforces Greece's role as a leading producer of premium-quality fruit in Europe. Broadly speaking, global demand for Greek kiwis continues to grow, driving expansion into new international markets and encouraging increased investment in promotional and marketing initiatives.

Bordeaux, France -- The 2025 harvest began earlier than usual, following an exceptionally hot August with temperatures nearing 104°F. Despite these extremes, the year has proven remarkably favorable for Late Harvest Botrytis wines, marking it as one of the most promising vintages in recent memory.

Thanks to misty mornings and bright, sunny afternoons, conditions were perfect for the noble rot (Botrytis cinerea) to develop with precision. The result: grapes of exceptional concentration and aromatic complexity, harvested from late September onward. Yields are modest, but the quality is nothing short of outstanding.

These Late Harvest wines stand out for their balance, freshness, and richness. They can be enjoyed young for their vibrant fruit and energy, or after aging for their depth and elegance -- and even serve as a sophisticated apéritif.

Overall, the 2025 Bordeaux harvest remains stable and full of promise. Once again, Bordeaux confirms its reputation as a benchmark for exceptional Late Harvest wines, while traditional festivities such as the Ban des Vendanges continue to celebrate the region's heritage, community, and enduring winemaking spirit.

In Italy, the 2025 grape harvest is estimated at 45 million hectoliters, with quality ranging from good to excellent, according to Coldiretti, the country's leading farmers' association.

In Abruzzo, yields met expectations despite some hail damage. To stabilize the market, regional authorities reintroduced the voluntary reserve measure (Article 39 of Law 238/2016), limiting production for Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC and several IGTs, with surplus wine held in storage. Producers of organic and 100% bottled wines are exempt, and early release is permitted if at least 70% of the wine is utilized.

"The goal is to keep supply and demand in balance," said Alessandro Nicodemi, President of the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo.

Beyond its economic importance, the grape harvest remains a moment of strong social cohesion in Italy, symbolizing continuity, hope, and renewal throughout the country's winegrowing regions.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

