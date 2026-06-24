"The Charming Taste of Europe" Brings the Fresh Flavors of Greek Kiwis to Canadian Summer Tables

From salads to refreshing beverages, Imathia kiwis offer inspiration for light seasonal pairings throughout the summer months

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Canadians embrace the flavors of summer, The Charming Taste of Europe is highlighting the fresh versatility of Imathia kiwis from Northern Greece, a vibrant fruit that brings Mediterranean character, color, and freshness to seasonal meals and gatherings.

The Charming Taste of Europe is a European Union co-funded initiative that promotes high-quality agricultural products from Italy, Greece, and France to consumers and trade audiences in Canada and the United States. The campaign is led by three producer organizations: the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives (ASIAC), and the Union of Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux.

Among the campaign's featured products, Imathia kiwis showcase the diversity and quality of Europe's agricultural heritage. Cultivated in the fertile region of Imathia in Northern Greece, these kiwis are supported by a strong cooperative production model and rigorous quality standards that help ensure consistency across international markets. Known for their bright green flesh, refreshing texture, and perfectly balanced sweet-tart flavor, Imathia kiwis are a natural fit for today's growing interest in fresh, versatile, and origin-driven ingredients.

During the Canadian summer months, outdoor dining, gatherings with friends, and lighter seasonal meals become part of everyday life. Consumers are increasingly looking for ingredients that are fresh, colorful, and easy to incorporate into a variety of occasions, from casual lunches and backyard barbecues to creative entertaining.

With their refreshing flavor and versatility, Imathia kiwis can add a distinctive touch to a wide range of summer recipes:

Salads: Green salads come alive with kiwis, adding tangy lift and a crisp contrast to ingredients like cucumber, avocado, and delicate citrus dressings

Green salads come alive with kiwis, adding tangy lift and a crisp contrast to ingredients like cucumber, avocado, and delicate citrus dressings Savory dishes: Kiwi salsa pairs naturally with grilled seafood or chicken, balancing smoky flavors with a mix of sweetness, freshness, and texture

Kiwi salsa pairs naturally with grilled seafood or chicken, balancing smoky flavors with a mix of sweetness, freshness, and texture Sweet snacks & desserts: From yogurt bowls to fruit parfaits, kiwis bring a clean, light finish that elevates simple snacks and summer desserts

From yogurt bowls to fruit parfaits, kiwis bring a clean, light finish that elevates simple snacks and summer desserts Drinks: In mocktails, spritz-style drinks, and infused waters, kiwis add natural flavor, aroma, and a vibrant visual touch that enhances summer beverages.

As interest in origin-driven and versatile ingredients continues to grow in Canadian food culture, The Charming Taste of Europe underscores how European products such as Imathia kiwis are becoming part of a broader shift toward quality, transparency, and seasonal relevance in everyday consumption.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU- Canada

Instagram: @charmeu_canada

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe

Bianca Panichi, [email protected]