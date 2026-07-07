"The Charming Taste of Europe" Celebrates Canada Day with Wines of Abruzzo

Showcasing how European wine culture inspires relaxed, seasonal entertaining and shared moments around the table

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Canadians gathered to celebrate Canada Day, Wines of Abruzzo showcased how European wine traditions can elevate summer entertaining through authentic flavors, regional identity, and the art of sharing moments around the table.

Co-funded by the European Union, The Charming Taste of Europe is a promotional campaign introducing premium European agricultural products to consumers, media, and trade professionals across Canada and the United States. The initiative brings together three producer organizations: the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives (ASIAC), and the Union of Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux, highlighting a shared commitment to quality, regional heritage, and European food culture.

Located between the Apennine Mountains and the Adriatic Sea, Abruzzo represents one of Italy's most dynamic wine regions. Its diverse landscapes, Mediterranean climate, and centuries-old winemaking traditions shape wines known for freshness, balance, and versatility. Through the work of the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the region continues to strengthen its international presence while preserving its strong connection to its territory and native varieties.

The spirit of Canada Day, celebrated annually on July 1st to mark the anniversary of the 1867 Constitution Act that unified Canada's first provinces into a single nation, is widely associated with outdoor festivities, concerts, barbecues, parades, and fireworks across the country. Taking place in the heart of summer, this holiday naturally aligns with outdoor entertaining and shared meals, offering a fitting backdrop to highlight a more European approach to convivial gatherings, where wine plays an integral role in bringing people together.

Whether enjoyed as an aperitif or paired with seasonal cuisine, Abruzzo wines offered the perfect expression of summer conviviality:

Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC , Italy's first denomination dedicated exclusively to rosé wines, brought vibrant freshness to charcuterie boards, grilled vegetables, seafood appetizers, and roast chicken.

, Italy's first denomination dedicated exclusively to rosé wines, brought vibrant freshness to charcuterie boards, grilled vegetables, seafood appetizers, and roast chicken. Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC complemented light summer dishes such as salads, shellfish, grilled fish, and fresh pasta with its crisp and balanced profile.

complemented light summer dishes such as salads, shellfish, grilled fish, and fresh pasta with its crisp and balanced profile. Pecorino showcased lively acidity and aromatic intensity, pairing beautifully with fresh cheeses, vegetable-forward cuisine, and grilled seafood.

showcased lively acidity and aromatic intensity, pairing beautifully with fresh cheeses, vegetable-forward cuisine, and grilled seafood. Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC offered ripe fruit, soft tannins, and structure, making it an ideal companion for backyard barbecues, grilled meats, and aged cheeses.

Through The Charming Taste of Europe, European producers continue to strengthen their presence in key North American markets, introducing consumers and trade professionals to high-quality products rooted in regional identity, tradition, and the authentic culture of European food and wine.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU- Canada

Instagram: @charmeu_canada

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe

Bianca Panichi, [email protected]