"The Charming Taste of Europe" Brings the European Touch to Canada's Peak Cottage Season

Celebrating summer gatherings with the elegance of Bordeaux's Late Harvest Wines

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Canadians make the most of cottage season, The Charming Taste of Europe highlights how European wine traditions can complement relaxed summer gatherings, bringing together European wines, seasonal cuisine, and the pleasure of sharing meals in scenic surroundings.

The Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, promotes the diversity of Europe's agricultural heritage across Canada and the United States through wines and fresh produce that reflect the identity of their regions of origin. The campaign is led by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux, and the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives (ASIAC), three producer organizations committed to sharing Europe's quality standards, traditions, and regional excellence.

Throughout Canada's cottage season, weekends are often shaped by simple pleasures: time spent outdoors, afternoons by the water, picnics surrounded by nature, family activities, and meals shared under the open sky. Bordeaux's Late Harvest Wines are a natural match for those relaxed moments and seasonal cuisine. Their freshness, elegance and vibrant fruit make them remarkably versatile, whether enjoyed as an aperitif, with contemporary dishes or as the base of creative cocktails. Produced in six historic appellations along the Garonne Valley -- Loupiac, Cadillac, Cérons, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, Sainte-Croix-du-Mont, and Côtes de Bordeaux Saint-Macaire -- each wine reflects a unique expression of Bordeaux's sweet wine heritage.

The character of Bordeaux's Late Harvest Wines can be discovered through a selection of food pairings and cocktail inspirations:

Cadillac AOP : Elegant and vibrant, Cadillac pairs beautifully with grilled chicken, burrata with heirloom tomatoes, roasted apricots, or mature Comté cheese. Its balance also makes it ideal for a Golden Sour , combining Cadillac, bourbon, fresh lemon juice and a touch of Ginger.

: Elegant and vibrant, Cadillac pairs beautifully with grilled chicken, burrata with heirloom tomatoes, roasted apricots, or mature Comté cheese. Its balance also makes it ideal for a , combining Cadillac, bourbon, fresh lemon juice and a touch of Ginger. Loupiac AOP : Rich in aromas of ripe and candied fruit, Loupiac complements spicy Asian cuisine, grilled prawns, poke bowls and blue cheese. It also shines in a refreshing Loupiac Spritz , mixed with sparkling water, tonic or sparkling wine, fresh citrus and rosemary.

: Rich in aromas of ripe and candied fruit, Loupiac complements spicy Asian cuisine, grilled prawns, poke bowls and blue cheese. It also shines in a refreshing , mixed with sparkling water, tonic or sparkling wine, fresh citrus and rosemary. Premières Côtes de Bordeaux AOP : Fresh and floral, this appellation pairs naturally with oysters, ceviche, grilled white fish, summer salads and fresh goat's cheese. For a lighter serve, enjoy it in a Summer Garden Spritz with elderflower cordial, sparkling water and fresh mint.

: Fresh and floral, this appellation pairs naturally with oysters, ceviche, grilled white fish, summer salads and fresh goat's cheese. For a lighter serve, enjoy it in a with elderflower cordial, sparkling water and fresh mint. Sainte-Croix-du-Mont AOP : Known for its richness and minerality, it is an excellent partner for lobster rolls, roasted peaches with burrata, glazed pork tenderloin or almond tart. It also creates an elegant Golden Sunset , blending Sainte-Croix-du-Mont with gin, grapefruit juice and a dash of orange bitters.

: Known for its richness and minerality, it is an excellent partner for lobster rolls, roasted peaches with burrata, glazed pork tenderloin or almond tart. It also creates an elegant , blending Sainte-Croix-du-Mont with gin, grapefruit juice and a dash of orange bitters. Cérons AOP : Delicate and refined, Cérons pairs wonderfully with sushi, scallop carpaccio, grilled sea bass, fresh herbs and citrus-based dishes. It is equally delicious in a Cérons Collins , combining Cérons, gin, lemon juice, sparkling water and thyme.

: Delicate and refined, Cérons pairs wonderfully with sushi, scallop carpaccio, grilled sea bass, fresh herbs and citrus-based dishes. It is equally delicious in a , combining Cérons, gin, lemon juice, sparkling water and thyme. Côtes de Bordeaux Saint-Macaire AOP: Fresh, delicate and aromatic, Saint-Macaire is a perfect match for charcuterie boards, melon with cured ham, grilled vegetables, soft cheeses and orchard fruit desserts. It also lends itself to a refreshing Saint-Macaire Fizz, prepared with Saint-Macaire, sparkling wine, peach purée and basil.

The Charming Taste of Europe continues to connect consumers in Canada and the United States with the people, places, and traditions behind Europe's agricultural products, with Bordeaux's Late Harvest Wines offering a distinctive example of the craftsmanship and regional identity celebrated throughout the campaign.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

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Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe

Bianca Panichi, [email protected]