"Team Coco Radio," a new comedy channel executive produced by Conan O'Brien, to launch exclusively on SiriusXM

The new channel will feature Conan's original commentary, the very best moments from the Team Coco archives, podcasts from the popular comedy brand, and more

Team Coco Radio can be heard on SiriusXM channel 106 starting November 15

Earlier this year SiriusXM acquired Team Coco, the Conan O'Brien-led podcast network and digital media business

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Today SiriusXM announced the launch of a new original comedy channel, Team Coco Radio. Executive produced by Conan O'Brien, the channel will feature exclusive audio content as well as select Team Coco podcasts, including the tremendously popular Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. Team Coco Radio will debut on November 15 exclusively on SiriusXM channel 106.

Available 24/7, Team Coco Radio will be the home to Conan's unique combination of smart and silly comedy. All day long listeners will hear the biggest interviews and the funniest stand-up moments from Conan's iconic TBS show, as well as select Team Coco podcasts, including Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, plus Inside Conan and Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan. Fresh commentary from Conan will also be weaved throughout the programming, as he recalls funny behind-the-scenes stories and other entertaining and insightful anecdotes.

"Finally, a use of satellite technology that in no way benefits mankind," said Conan O'Brien.

"We're thrilled that Conan will be executive producing a brand new comedy channel exclusively for SiriusXM," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "What makes this channel special is that our listeners will be able to hear from Conan himself, as he shares his favourite memories and takes listeners into his thought process, truly making Team Coco Radio a treasure trove for anyone who appreciates great comedy."

Team Coco Radio is also expected to roll out original programs, as well as events hosted by Conan, including musical performances.

In May SiriusXM announced that it had acquired Team Coco. As part of the transaction, Conan entered into a five-year talent agreement with SiriusXM under which he will remain host of his namesake podcast, which continues to be available widely and is produced by Team Coco staff.

Team Coco Radio (channel 106) is available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM's audio trials and most popular plans.

About Team Coco

Built on the spirit of Conan O'Brien's brand of smart and silly comedy, Emmy® winning Team Coco, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is a fan-centric digital media and podcast network driven by O'Brien and a carefully curated network of top talent. Since launching more than a decade ago, Team Coco's digital and branded content has garnered more than 1 billion annual video views across YouTube and Facebook while reaching 17 million fans across social media. Team Coco Podcasts currently produces a robust slate of award-winning shows such as Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Literally with Rob Lowe, Significant Others with Liza Powel O'Brien, Why Won't You Date Me with Nicole Byer, Scam Goddess with Laci Mosley, and many more.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca .

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 13 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

