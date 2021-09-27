Nominated by TD colleagues, the annual appreciation campaign focuses on individuals who are making an impact in their local communities

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, TD Bank Group (TD) launched its annual TD Thanks You campaign to personally recognize and reward customers who have helped to enrich their communities. The 2021 recipients have all demonstrated a commitment to spreading optimism and supporting their neighbours during challenging times without asking for anything in return.

Nominated by TD colleagues, eight TD customers were surprised with personalized thank you gifts to support their charitable efforts that have brought smiles to the faces of many members of their communities, delivered with the help of some popular celebrity influencers.

"The TD Thanks You campaign embodies TD's unique culture, and we channel the personal connections created between our colleagues and customers to make this annual campaign come to life," said Betsey Chung, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Marketing Officer, TD Bank Group. "We have the privilege of knowing our customers on a personal level and learning the stories of these selfless individuals – those who are helping to make their communities, and the world, a slightly better place than how they found it."

Customers such as TD Thanks You recipient, George Sully who launched a platform in 2020 called Black Designers of Canada, to help support Black artists and celebrate Black excellence in design. Nominated by Camesia Smith, Regional Manager, Black Community Business Development at TD, Sully received $10,000 to help support and amplify the work of Black Designers of Canada. In addition, TD commissioned Andrew Patterson to create a 14-foot wall mural in Toronto's popular Fashion District, to showcase Sully and Black Designers of Canada. The gift was presented by Brandon Gonez, media personality and online news and entertainment show host.

In Quebec, TD Thanks You recipient Paul Evra has grown the Centre Lasallien de Saint-Michel, a community organization focused on education and support for children and adults from disadvantaged and vulnerable communities. Nominated by Guyllaume Brun, Personal Banking Associate at TD, Evra was recognized for his immense impact, including launching two new programs aimed at reducing food insecurity in the neighborhood of Saint-Michel. With the help of TD, Evra's popular annual cookout called "La BBQ de la president" will receive an infusion of approximately $5,000 worth of kitchen supplies and $10,000 towards food, equipment, and instructor fees, to help Evra continue the cooking classes at the Centre. The gift was presented by Haitian-born chef, Paul Toussaint, owner of Montreal Pan-Caribbean restaurant Kamúy.

The community of North Preston, Nova Scotia, is the oldest and largest Black community in Canada and is home to TD Thanks You recipient, LaMeia Reddick. In 2019, Reddick, who runs a youth drop-in centre out of her own home, launched the North Preston Surf Program alongside other community leaders. The initiative aims to provide people of African descent in Nova Scotia with access to swimming and surfing lessons, challenging historical narratives, and removing barriers to inclusivity for the sport. Ulyana Sparks, Operations Officer at TD, nominated Reddick for her North Preston Surf Program, whose thank you gift was more than 50 new surf boards and surf leashes to help expand the program, together with a covered cargo trailer to transport the equipment. The gift was presented to Reddick by writer, surfing enthusiast and actor, Vinessa Antoine.

On Prince Edward Island, The East Pointers, an indie folk band forced to cancel their Australian tour switched gears to help raise much-needed funding for local charities. For this purpose, they brought together musicians, actors, and industry professionals for virtual readings of the Canadian classic, Anne of Green Gables. Thanks to their nominator, Tina Murphy, Manager, Community Banking & External Events at TD, The East Pointers received a Sprinter van refurbished into the perfect touring vehicle to help spread more positivity across their community — with just the right seating, storage, and sound system — created by YouTube star and renovation expert, DIY Danie.

These are just some of the TD customers who are being rewarded as part of the 2021 TD Thanks You campaign. Be sure to follow #TDThanksYou on social media and visit TD Stories for more inspiring acts of positivity and to learn more about the many individuals being recognized by this year's #TDThanksYou campaign.

