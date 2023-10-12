After years of fans asking and patiently waiting, the popular burrito is finally returning for a limited time at Mucho Burrito

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Mucho Burrito, a leading Canadian chain of flavourful and innovative Mexican cuisine, is giving consumers a spicy surprise with the Original Ghost Pepper Burrito, back by popular demand for a limited time starting this fall.

Mucho Burrito’s Ghost Pepper Burrito is served on a sundried-tomato tortilla with grilled chicken, both versions feature ghost pepper bacon and ghost pepper fig marmalade, plus diced jalapeno peppers for an added kick. (CNW Group/Mucho Burrito)

"A sincere apology to all our spice-loving burrito friends—we're sorry for ghosting you," said Anita Dewan, Marketing Manager, Mucho Burrito. "When we took the Ghost Pepper Burrito off our menu, we could not have predicted the online response from burrito fans who felt everything from confusion to betrayal. That's why we're excited to bring it back so everyone can experience, and re-experience, the heat."

Mucho Burrito was among the first restaurants in North America to feature the now ubiquitous pepper on its menu, originally launching the Ghost Pepper Burrito in 2012. Since then, it has reappeared on the Mucho Burrito menu three times.

The burrito will come in two varieties catered to different degrees of diner gutsiness and spice tolerance: the "Wimpy" version, unavoidably spicy but designed to be more accessible for the average burrito lover; and the "Hotter Than Hell" version, an extra hot recipe for the rabid spice fans who have been waiting for the return of the Ghost Pepper Burrito.

Served on a sundried-tomato tortilla with grilled chicken, the two versions of the burrito both feature ghost pepper bacon and ghost pepper fig marmalade, plus diced jalapeno peppers for an added kick. The "Hotter Than Hell" variety also includes 20 grams of a special ghost pepper sauce to kick the heat up another notch. Traditional ingredients in both include brown rice, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, assorted fajita vegetables, sour cream, and salsa (medium for "Wimpy" and hot for "Hotter Than Hell").

The ghost pepper was originally cultivated in Northeast India and was at one time considered the hottest chili pepper in the world and still remains among the hottest on the planet. Rated at more than one million Scoville Heat Units (SHUs), an internationally recognized measurement of spiciness, the ghost pepper is not for the faint of heart (compared to the Habanero which can be up to 350,000 Scoville Heat Units). Its name comes from the fact that the slow-burning heat increases with intensity as time passes; in other words, it sneaks up and surprises, like a jump scare from a ghost.

The Ghost Pepper Burrito is now available at all Mucho Burrito locations for a limited time only!

