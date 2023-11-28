SHOPFROMWOMEN: The Brand is Female Launches Nationwide Holiday Campaign Encouraging Support for Women-Owned and Led Businesses in Canada

An online directory provides quick access to listing of products and services brands owned and/or led by women across Canada





A campaign promoting #SHOPFROMWOMEN features female-founded companies including Blume, Corner Collection, Dermapure, Ecksand, Everist, Poppy Barley , The Unscented Company, Yukon Soaps Company and more

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - This holiday season, The Brand is Female (TBIF) is introducing their Shop from Women Directory and campaign to celebrate and support female entrepreneurship. With Canadians projected to spend a staggering $20 billion on holiday gifts this season, TBIF wants to encourage Canadians to allocate a more substantial share of their holiday budget towards supporting women-owned and led businesses.

In Canada, where only 18% of businesses are majority-owned by women, and with over 99% being small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), TBIF seeks to spotlight the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs. This includes a substantial funding gap, where financing for men-owned businesses exceeds that for women-owned businesses by approximately 150%. These challenges are amplified for women with intersecting identities, such as Indigenous women, Black women, 2SLGBTQ+ women and women with disabilities.

Eva Hartling, Founder and President of The Brand is Female, articulates the initiative's vision, stating, "Our goal is to break down barriers further by providing a platform for businesses owned by women from diverse backgrounds to be celebrated and supported. With holiday spending already underway, we want Canadians to make a positive impact with their purchases by offering an easy one-stop shop for them to buy from women-owned and led businesses. This is one step towards advancing gender equity and women's participation in the economy, benefiting all Canadians."

The Shop From Women Directory includes a selection of businesses from across Canada, emphasizing environmental and social responsibility, while also highlighting BIPOC-owned enterprises.

Marilyne Gagné's Vision: Cultivating Confidence and Inspiring Women in Business

Marilyne Gagné, Founder & President of Dermapure, the largest network of aesthetic medicine clinics in Canada, emphasizes the broader impact of supporting women-led businesses:

"As a woman entrepreneur, I know firsthand the challenges and triumphs inherent in building a business. Every day, my commitment to positively impact women's self-confidence in my profession extends to uplifting and nurturing the leadership skills of the women on our team. Beyond our immediate circle, supporting fellow women isn't merely about gender equality – it's an investment in diverse perspectives, promising a more radiant and equitable future. Backing women-led businesses is a powerful step towards realizing this vision."

Karen Danudjaja's Small Business Journey: The Impact of Your Support on Blume

Every purchase makes a difference when supporting small businesses, underscoring the impact Canadians can have by considering where their dollars are spent. Karen, Danudjaja, Co-Founder & CEO of superfood latte brand Blume, reflects on her journey to success:

"It's unbelievable to think that my small business, which started in my kitchen, is now in locations across the world, reaching over 4,000 shelves, including Whole Foods and Target. But, just like many other small businesses, the journey is ongoing, and support is still needed. Consumers choosing to purchase our products means the world to us – it's not just a transaction; it's what keeps our mission alive to make kinder options accessible to everyone. This holiday season and beyond, every gesture – be it a purchase, review, recommendation or follow – adds to the success of businesses like ours."

Corner Collection: Nurturing Legacy Through Hospitality

Corner Collection, an award-winning collection of boutique hotels, restaurants and spas in Montreal, family-owned by Dina, Anna, Maria, and Dimitri Antonopoulos, share their perspective on supporting women-led businesses:

"At Corner Collection, a legacy nurtured in the heart of Montreal by our father, we've learned that hospitality is more than a service; it's a way to connect and enrich our community. We, three proud sisters—Dina, Anna and Maria Antonopoulos, alongside our brother Dimitri, stand as co-owners at the helm of Corner Collection's portfolio of hotels, restaurants and spa. Our journey of taking over the reins has been a blend of preserving tradition and infusing innovation, ensuring every guest feels the warmth of a home away from home. By choosing women-led companies this holiday season, you're not just enjoying a meal, a stay or a spa treatment; you're partaking in a movement that values diversity, empowerment, and the legacy of a family that has been a cornerstone of Montreal's hospitality scene. As we step into the festive season, it's a time to reflect on the choices we make and the impact they have; choosing to support women positively rewards so many."

Anie Rouleau and Sustainable Living: The Unscented Company's Mission

This holiday season, a growing trend towards sustainable alternatives is evident, with 55% of Canadians willing to pay more for sustainable products.

Anie Rouleau, Founder & CEO of The Unscented Company, a B. Corp-certified company dedicated to providing effective, natural, and exclusively unscented home and body care products, comments on the shift:

"I'm delighted to see a growing awareness of individuals embracing planet-friendly choices in their purchases – a shift that wasn't always a priority in the past. Like many small businesses, we place a strong emphasis on environmental and social responsibility. This holiday season, consider supporting businesses like ours and being mindful of the origins, ingredients, and values behind your purchases, as they play a crucial role in contributing to a more sustainable future."

Ethical Glamour with Erica Bianchini: Ecksand's Commitment to Sustainable Jewelry

Sustainable jeweler Ecksand is committed to offer Canadians a responsible alternative when it comes to jewelry: the brand offers recycled precious metals, ethical precious stones and locally-made fine jewelry at fair prices. Co-Founder and Creative Director Erica Bianchini believes supporting purpose goes a long way:

"When you choose to support female-founded brands, you become a part of a movement that uplifts women's creativity and entrepreneurship. Our collection of sustainable jewelry pieces is a testament to our commitment to ethical craftsmanship. By choosing from our selection this holiday season, you're not only purchasing a beautiful accessory but also empowering female founders like me to continue our journey in ethical craftsmanship. Your support sustains our passion, fuels our creativity, and enables us to make a positive impact."

Poppy Barley's Conscious Luxury: Justine & Kendall Barber's Call to Uplift Women Entrepreneurs

As a Certified B Corporation, luxury footwear and accessories brand Poppy Barley meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Founders Justine & Kendall Barber believe in the impact supporting the community brings to all women in business:

"We firmly believe that the holiday season is more than a time of giving; it's a powerful opportunity to uplift and support women entrepreneurs. Each purchase, big or small, is a vote of confidence in the dreams and hard work of these incredible women. It's about creating a community where success is shared and where every woman's entrepreneurial journey is celebrated. This holiday season, let's join hands to empower women entrepreneurs, acknowledging their vital role in weaving the rich tapestry of our economy and society."

Everist's Impactful Choices: Jayme Jenkins on Sustainable Self-Care

Everist, a carbon-neutral, low-waste, waterless, hair and body care brand making an impact, shares a similar vision. Jayme Jenkins, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer of Everist, states:

"As we approach the holiday season, it's vital to recognize the immense impact our shopping choices have. By supporting female founders, we're not just buying a product; we're investing in diverse perspectives, sustainable practices, and innovative solutions that shape a better future. This holiday, let's choose to make an impact. Let's choose to support women in business who are not just selling goods but are also driving positive change in our communities and our world."

Joella Hogan's Cultural Connection: The Yukon Soaps Company's Purpose-Driven Approach

The Shop from Women Directory highlights small businesses that are making a difference, both socially and environmentally, while ensuring visibility for BIPOC entrepreneurs. Joella Hogan, Owner of The Yukon Soaps Company, a business that creates handcrafted soaps, shampoo bars, bath salts, essential oil blends, and more, emphasizes:

"Choosing to support Indigenous-owned businesses during the holidays is an opportunity to celebrate diverse cultures and uplift communities. Beyond soap, our commitment is to connect people to culture and land, with a strong focus on economic diversification, fostering genuine customer relationships, and empowering our community, youth especially. Supporting impact-driven small businesses like ours bridges commerce and compassion, creating positive change and fostering unity."

As we enter the holiday season, The Brand is Female invites you to give purposefully.

Explore The Shop from Women Directory here:

www.thebrandisfemale.com/shopfromwomen

Let this season be a testament to the positive impact we can collectively make when we shop with purpose by supporting women-owned and led businesses.

About The Brand is Female:

We're a strategic consulting agency and media platform working with innovative leaders to highlight, enable and accelerate equitable and inclusive leadership. The Brand is Female transforms workplace culture by fostering inclusion and equity, thereby granting women and other underrepresented leaders access to new opportunities. Our services span strategic communications, thought leadership, media production and DEI consulting, and curated content to support initiatives dedicated to purpose and impact. We also host in-person and virtual events and workshops to help women and other underrepresented leaders and entrepreneurs succeed.

