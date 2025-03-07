As the Captain of the Afghan Dreamers, Education Cannot Wait Global Champion Somaya Faruqi led the team to victory at robotics competitions around the world, built a ventilator out of car parts, and eventually fled the country. Today she continues her bold advocacy to ensure education for all of Afghanistan's children.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Angel Studios' new feature film 'Rule Breakers' – launching in theaters across the United States, Canada, South Africa and Sri Lanka today – highlights the hope, courage and resilience of the Afghan Girls Robotics Team.

The film ( trailer available here ) charts the inspiring journey of the team, known as the Afghan Dreamers. When their innovation draws global attention, their success sparks hope – and opposition. As threats loom and sacrifices are made, their courage and unity ignite a movement that could forever transform the world.

It's a harrowing tale and a clarion call to return Afghanistan's girls to the safety and hope of a quality education.

"On International Women's Day, we are joining nations around the world to call for the end of the cruel and destructive ban on girls' secondary education. It is time to rebuild Afghanistan based on the vast potential of her most precious natural resource: the resilient and strong Afghan girls and boys. Keep alive their hope through education and let them develop and be productive for the country," said Yasmine Sherif, Education Cannot Wait ( ECW ), the global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises in the United Nations.

The real-life Captain of the Afghan Dreamers Somaya Faruqi is now studying mechanical engineering in the US and continues her advocacy for girls' education in Afghanistan as a global champion for Education Cannot Wait.

"'Rule Breakers' provides the world a glimpse at the reality facing millions of Afghan girls and women today who are living under Taliban rule. They are being denied their human rights to education, their freedom and their dignity. Our voices will not be silenced," Faruqi said.

Directed by Oscar-winner Bill Guttentag, the film stars Ali Fazal and Nikohl Boosheri. The supporting cast includes Noorin Gulamgaus, Amber Afzalzi, Nina Hosseinzaheh, Sara Rowe and Miriam Siraj.

"The story of 'Rule Breakers' is more than just a film – it's a testament to the power of education, technology and resilience. The Afghan Girls Robotics Team's journey represents the courage of young women who refuse to accept limitations placed upon them, using science and innovation as their tools of resistance," said Elaha Mahboob, Writer and Executive Producer of 'Rule Breakers'. "As someone who has worked to create opportunities for Afghan women in technology, I wanted to bring this story to life to inspire the next generation of changemakers and to show the world what is possible when young women are given access to education and opportunity."

On 17 September 2021, the Taliban banned secondary education for girls in Afghanistan. Today, approximately 2.5 million Afghan girls are out of school, according to UNESCO . Access to primary school has also fallen sharply since the Taliban takeover, with approximately 1.1 million fewer girls and boys attending school today.

Education Cannot Wait along with its global partners continue to provide community-based education for both girls and boys in Afghanistan . With over US$88 million invested to date, the programmes are delivered on the ground through local partners, and have reached over 229,000 children, 52% of whom are girls.

With the support of leading global advocates, ECW launched its #AfghanGirlsVoices Campaign in 2023. Since its launch, the campaign has reached over 180 million people and rallied support from more than 50 global leaders including best-selling authors, artists, grassroots organizations and more. Join ECW today by sharing your support for #RuleBreakers , #AfghanGirlsVoices or making an individual donation .

