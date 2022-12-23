/R E P R I S E -- Severe weather forecast: Montréal ready to respond/

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Severe weather conditions are expected in several regions of Québec over the next few hours. Montréal is on alert and ready to respond to the storm.

The city will be closely monitoring the weather situation, along with road and sidewalk conditions, potential wind damage and water levels.

All personnel required to carry out any operations that may be necessary, such as clearing snow, spreading abrasives, clearing sumps and removing water that accumulates, can be quickly mobilized as needed.

The Centre de sécurité civile of the agglomeration of Montréal has emergency plans in place, and will deploy them if necessary.

The public is asked to exercise caution and, if possible, to limit their travel.

City crews have been mobilized to ensure that everyone who needs to get around can do so safely. Special attention will be paid to abrasives and sidewalks.

For any non-emergency situation requiring a response from Montréal employees, the public is asked to contact the 311 service centre.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

For further information: Division des relations de presse, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]