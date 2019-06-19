/R E P E AT -- Media Advisory - New collaboration between researchers on exploratory research/

OTTAWA, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - NRC President Iain Stewart and Alex Munter, President and Chief Executive Officer, CHEO will announce the first round of collaborative research projects funded through the New Beginnings Initiative.

The initiative supports small-scale, exploratory research projects with external collaborators like the CHEO Research Institute. One project receiving funding is a CHEO/NRC collaboration aimed at improving treatment options for children with Dravet syndrome, a rare genetic epilepsy condition.

There will be a demo following the announcement and a media availability.

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)



Location: CHEO

401 Smyth Road

Research Building 1, 3rd floor Room 311.1

Ottawa, Ontario



Notes for media: No open-toed or open-heeled shoes, food or drinks permitted in the lab.

SOURCE National Research Council Canada

For further information: Media Relations, National Research Council of Canada, 613-991-1431, 1-855-282-1637, media@nrc-cnrc.gc.ca

