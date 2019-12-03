/R E P E AT -- Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault Launches the Holiday Season in Canada's Capital Region/

On Wednesday, December 4, Canada's Capital Region kicks off the magic of the holiday season, with piano and song in Confederation Park and dance at the National Arts Centre

OTTAWA, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will mark the beginning of the holiday season in Canada's Capital Region on Wednesday evening.

At 5:30 p.m., the festivities begin in Confederation Park with the launch of Christmas Lights Across Canada. Musical performances by Damien Robitaille, Kiesza and Tomson Highway will create a magical atmosphere.

The public will be able to take part by playing their favourite Christmas songs on interactive public pianos set up in the park while enjoying a free Beaver Tail®, the iconic winter pastry (while supplies last). The evening will also feature the launch of the multimedia projection show on Parliament Hill.

At 6:00 p.m., a festive fairy tale will also start at the National Arts Centre (NAC). The fabulous Sugar Plum Party in the Canal Foyer will enchant children and adults alike, setting the stage for the opening night of Nutcracker by Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet, featuring the NAC Orchestra. The show follows at 7:00 p.m. in Southam Hall.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

TIME AND PLACE:

Christmas Lights Across Canada

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Confederation Park

Corner of Laurier Avenue West and Elgin Street, Ottawa

Nutcracker

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the National Arts Centre – Canal Foyer and Southam Hall

1 Elgin Street, Ottawa

