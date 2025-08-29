/R E P E A T -- We. Will. Rock you! Wasaga Beach is Preparing to Host the Most Epic Live Music Event of the Summer - and it is FREE/

Annual Memories of Summer concert takes place this Saturday, August 30 at Beach Area 1

"The Town of Wasaga Beach is proud to present our 20th annual Memories of Summer concert this Saturday, August 30, featuring a beachfront, live performance by one of the world's greatest Queen tribute bands. This is your personal invitation – the stage is being built, our food truck vendors are preparing tasty treats, and local businesses are ready to roll out the red carpet. We welcome people from across Ontario to join us in celebrating the last long weekend of summer in Wasaga Beach, on the longest freshwater beach in the world." – Mayor Brian Smith

WASAGA BEACH, ON, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Wasaga Beach is preparing to host the most epic live music event of the summer. Featuring one of the world's greatest Queen tribute bands, food trucks, a beer tent, and a spectacular fireworks show at Beach Area 1, the Town's annual Memories of Summer celebration welcomes people from across Ontario and Canada to celebrate the last long weekend of summer in Wasaga Beach.

This Saturday August 30, the Town of Wasaga Beach presents its 20th annual Memories of Summer concert at Beach Area 1. Come celebrate the last long weekend of summer! (CNW Group/Town of Wasaga Beach)

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Memories of Summer, which attracts thousands of visitors to the South Georgian Bay region from across Ontario and Canada. In 2024, Canadian icon Tom Cochrane headlined, and in 2023 rock legends April Wine performed for a crowd of 12,000.

Memories of Summer is a unique experience that you will not find anywhere else in the world. It takes place under the stars on the longest freshwater beach in the world, and general admission is free.

WIN FREE MERCH! Visitors can tag Explore Wasaga Beach on Facebook or Instagram reels and posts of their visit to Wasaga Beach this summer, for a chance to win officially licensed Wasaga Beach merch, including bumper stickers, beach towels, and more – including VIP access to Memories of Summer.

Quick facts:

Wasaga Beach is the longest freshwater beach in the world. It is consistently ranked one of the top ten beaches in Canada .

is the longest freshwater beach in the world. It is consistently ranked one of the top ten beaches in . Each year, the Town of Wasaga Beach welcomes almost 2 million visitors to our iconic Ontario beachfront community to enjoy local businesses, live music festivals and events – along with 14km of sandy beach you won't find anywhere else in the world.

welcomes almost 2 million visitors to our iconic beachfront community to enjoy local businesses, live music festivals and events – along with 14km of sandy beach you won't find anywhere else in the world. To celebrate the last long weekend of summer, typically over 12,000 attendees gather at the Town's iconic Beach Area 1 for our annual Memories of Summer concert. Past concerts have featured electrifying live performances by Canadian music icons Tom Cochrane , April Wine and more. These beachfront concerts are followed by a large fireworks display, and general admission is always FREE.

concert. Past concerts have featured electrifying live performances by Canadian music icons , and more. These beachfront concerts are followed by a large fireworks display, and general admission is always FREE. The Town of Wasaga Beach's summer live music lineup is unlike any other live music festival lineup in Ontario, Canada – it takes place under the stars on the sandy shores of the longest freshwater beach in the world. In 2025, the Town of Wasaga Beach presented over 30 concerts and outdoor live performances, and fireworks shows.

– it takes place under the stars on the sandy shores of the longest freshwater beach in the world. In 2025, the presented over 30 concerts and outdoor live performances, and fireworks shows. The Town of Wasaga Beach hosts year-round events, including the upcoming Wasaga Beach Blues Festival, Mayor's Rodeo and Hootenanny Fall Festival, and Christmas Market.

Additional resources:

Learn more about upcoming Wasaga Beach events.

Plan your visit now.

B-roll, including interviews with Queen Flash, available upon request

Background

Wasaga Beach is where unforgettable experiences are shared. Visitors from across Ontario and around the world come here to experience the magic of our shoreline, the energy of our community, and to make memories that will last a lifetime. Hosting destination events like Memories of Summer is just one way we're supporting Council's priorities and raising the bar—bringing people together, driving our local economy, and creating new opportunities for residents and local businesses. Our vision is bold: to become an iconic, four-season recreation and nature-based destination—a place where culture thrives, neighbourhoods are safe and welcoming, and our natural treasures are celebrated and shared with pride—from the Nottawasaga River and Georgian Bay to the longest freshwater beach in the world.

For more information about Town of Wasaga Beach events: Media contact: Sandra Watts, Director of Communications and Intergovernmental Affairs, [email protected]; General and sponsorship inquiries: Candice Grisbrook, Manager, Special Events, [email protected]