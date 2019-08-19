/R E P E A T -- UPDATE - Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Iqaluit/ Français
Aug 19, 2019, 07:00 ET
IQALUIT, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding a fibre optic cable, and a power plant project with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and the Honourable Lorne Kusugak, Minister of Community and Government Services.
|
Date:
|
Monday, August 19, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. [EDT]
|
Location:
|
Nunavut Arctic College - Cafeteria
|
502 Niqunngusiariaq
|
Iqaluit, Nunavut
