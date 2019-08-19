/R E P E A T -- UPDATE - Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Iqaluit/

IQALUIT, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding a fibre optic cable, and a power plant project with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and the Honourable Lorne Kusugak, Minister of Community and Government Services.

Date: Monday, August 19, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. [EDT]



Location: Nunavut Arctic College - Cafeteria

502 Niqunngusiariaq

Iqaluit, Nunavut

