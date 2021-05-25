/R E P E A T -- The Current Status and Management of Final Waste - The BAPE Commission of Inquiry Gives the Floor to Citizens/

This part will be devoted exclusively to hearing the briefs, verbal opinions and suggestions from people, municipalities, organisations and groups who wish to express their opinion to the commission.













DATE : From Tuesday, May 25, 2021 TIME : 7 pm ONLINE : https://www.bape.gouv.qc.ca/fr/ https://www.facebook.com/BAPEquebec/







HOW DO YOU WRITE A BRIEF?

A brief is a document which aims to expose the opinions or concerns on a specific subject. It allows you to develop and specify the arguments which support this opinion.

Those who decide not to write a brief can equally express their opinion verbally during the public sessions.

In order to find out more, we invite you to familiarise yourself with the rules of participation at public hearings via the following link www.bape.gouv.qc.ca under the heading « Participate ».

HOW DO YOU PRESENT A BRIEF OR A VERBAL OPINION?

In order to ensure that the planning for public hearings runs smoothly, anyone who wishes to present a brief or express a verbal opinion is invited to inform the Administrative Coordinator of the Commission, Ms Rachel Sebareme. You must submit the Notice of Intent form online which is available on the BAPE website by May 3, 2021 at 4 pm at the latest. If you do not have access to a computer, you can submit your notice of intent by fax machine at 418 643-9474. Alternatively, you can inform us by phone by ringing the number 418 643-7447 or by calling 1 800 463-4732 free of charge.

So that the commission can take your brief into consideration before the public session, the brief – clearly identifiable in the file – must be submitted by midday on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the latest using the online form Submit Brief, or by post at 140, Grande Allée Est, office 650, Québec (Québec) G1R 5N6, for the attention of Ms Rachel Sebareme. Those persons wishing to submit their brief by email can send it to [email protected]

In accordance with the law, BAPE ensures the protection of personal information and asks you to provide your address on a different page of your brief as BAPE does not modify submitted briefs. A brief which is submitted without these details cannot be considered by the commission. Briefs remain confidential up until the moment they are presented in front of the commission and will subsequently be released on the BAPE website.

WHERE DO YOU CONSULT THE DOCUMENTATION ON THE FILE?

Documents submitted as part of the work of the commission of inquiry are available on the BAPE website.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IS ESSENTIAL!

Public participation is essential for the commission of inquiry. The arguments, opinions and suggestions of participants allow us to enrich the commission's analysis in terms of writing the report which will be sent to the Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, Mr. Benoit Charette, on December 22, 2021 at the latest. The minister will have 15 days before making the report public.

Those persons who wish to obtain more information can contact Ms Rachel Sebareme, Administrative Coordinator of the Commission, or Ms Karine Lavoie free of charge on 1 800 463-4732, or by email at the following address: [email protected]

