Oct 18, 2024, 06:00 ET
QUEBEC, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Itschee) and Chairperson of the Cree Nation Government, Mandy Gull-Masty, the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change and the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, and the Quebec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister responsible for the Laurentides region, Benoit Charette, invite media representatives to a press conference where two important announcements will be shared regarding the waters of eastern James Bay.
Date:
Location:
Friday, October 18th at 2:30 p.m.
Quebec region
Media representatives must confirm their presence by emailing [email protected] before 2 p.m. on October 18th. The exact location where the event will be held will only be confirmed to accredited journalists.
