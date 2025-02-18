TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotiabank will announce its first quarter results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Scotiabank Results News Release

Financial results will be issued in a press release at approximately 5:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The results will be available on Scotiabank's Investor Relations Financial Results page

Scotiabank Results Conference Call

The conference call will take place on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 7 :15 a.m. ET and is expected to last approximately one hour.

Interested parties are invited to access the call live:

Via telephone, in listen-only mode, at 416-340-2217 or 1-800-806-5484 ( North America toll-free) using access code 2232412#. Please call shortly before 7:15 a.m. ET .

toll-free) using access code 2232412#. Please call shortly before . On the Investor Relations Financial Results page.

The call will feature a presentation by Scotiabank executives, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

Conference Call Archive

A telephone replay will be available between Tuesday, February 25, 2025, and Tuesday, March 25, 2025, by calling 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (North America toll-free). The access code is 2653589#

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations Financial Results page following the call.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at October 31, 2024), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: John McCartney, Investor Relations, Scotiabank, [email protected], 416-863-7579