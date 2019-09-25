/R E P E A T -- Public service investment, an important driver for the Canadian economy?/

In all provinces The study illustrates the structural effect of the public service on economic stability, on recovery following economic slowdowns and on regions with undiversified economies. 'Public service spending contributes to the economic vitality of all Canadian provinces and territories' states François Desrochers, associate researcher at the Institute. Bertrand Schepper, co-author of the study, adds that 'on average, every dollar invested in the federal public service generates 1.77 $.'

Ecological transition

The results are even greater in regions where the economy is not very diversified. 'Money spent on the public service has a greater impact on employment and the GDP in provinces with the least economic diversity' says Mr Desrochers. Economically, public service investment in these provinces would increase their resilience and could contribute to a transition strategy away from fossil fuels.

Women and employment

Finally, women represent 63% of public sector employees and jobs in this sector are generally better than average. 'The presence of a strong public sector contributes in reducing inequalities between men and women in the work force,' concludes Bertrand Schepper.

About IRIS

A non-profit, independent, progressive research institute, IRIS was founded in 2000. It produces research on the important questions of the day (public-private partnership, fiscal policy, education, health, environment, etc.). It publishes an alternative discourse to views proposed by economic elites.

Read the study here : https://iris-recherche.qc.ca/publications/fed-public-service.

SOURCE Institut de recherche et d'informations socio-économiques (IRIS)

For further information: Laurent Deslauriers, Public relations officer, 438 862-8051, deslauriers@iris-recherche.qc.ca

Related Links

http://www.iris-recherche.qc.ca

