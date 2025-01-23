OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Veterans Affairs Canada is seeking Canadian Second World War Veterans, especially those who served in the Netherlands, to join the Government of Canada delegations to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands and Victory in Europe (V-E) Day in May of 2025.

There will be two delegations: one for those participating in events and activities across Canada, and another for those participating in the commemorations in the Netherlands.

This is a meaningful opportunity for Veterans to honour their service and reflect on this significant chapter in history.

If you are a Veteran or know someone who may be eligible, contact Veterans Affairs Canada at [email protected] by January 31, 2025.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of this historic commemoration!

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]