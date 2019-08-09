/R E P E A T -- Notice to the Media - Health Canada Officials Will Provide an Update on Important Steps Toward National Pharmacare/ Français
Aug 09, 2019, 06:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada officials will provide an update on important steps toward National Pharmacare.
Officials will be available to answer questions from the media following a statement.
Date
August 9, 2019
Time
10:00 AM (EDT)
Location
Media Technical Briefing will be held by teleconference only.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-877-413-4815
Passcode: 7586006#
Notes for Media:
RSVP to hc.media.sc@canada.ca to receive a Technical Briefing Package the morning of the briefing
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Thierry Bélair, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca
