Aug 05, 2021, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.
Date
August 5, 2021
Time
12:15 PM (EDT)
Location
The news conference will be virtual only.
Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Passcode: 1622050#
To obtain the briefing material under embargo, please RSVP by email at [email protected].
NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]
