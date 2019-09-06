/R E P E A T -- National Parks Day: Saturday, September 7/

National park teams from all over Quebec have prepared a distinct festive program to mark this special day. For the occasion, a host of activities will be available free of charge or at a discounted price (depending on the activity) to all those who come to indulge their inner outdoor enthusiast by enjoying the hiking and biking trails, the discovery activities with park wardens and naturalists, watercraft (including canoe, kayak, and stand-up paddleboard), and much more besides. Depending on the location, local artisans and regional businesses will take part in the festivities by showcasing their products.

In a number of national parks, this will be an opportunity to observe or better understand the wildlife, for example, by taking part in the following activities: On the Trail of Caribou (Gaspésie); Moose Watching Safari (Pointe-Taillon); Seal Watching (Bic); Marsh Safari (Mont-Tremblant); Bird of Prey Watching (Mont-Saint-Bruno); Objective: Birds (Yamaska); and Thousands of Feathers (Île Bonaventure).

"I invite the population of Quebec to discover or rediscover these enchanting locations that are a powerful economic repercussions and that give the feeling of being one with nature. As for me, I'll enjoy a nice big dose of fresh air at Parc national d'Aiguebelle!", stated Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region, and MNA for Abitibi-Est.

Check out the complete program here: https://www.sepaq.com/pq/journee-des-parcs-nationaux.dot?language_id=1

