/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - Orchestre Métropolitain's Performance at Espace 67/

l'OM Grandeur nature

MONTRÉAL, June 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is pleased to invite you to attend the OM Grandeur nature concert at Espace 67, a brand new, entirely redeveloped sector: an exciting and vibrant multi-purpose space that is now ready to accommodate everyone throughout the four seasons.

The concert will be an opportunity to see the new Amphitheatre in operation, with its new event infrastructures artfully blending into the Parc's natural setting.