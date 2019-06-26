/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - Orchestre Métropolitain's Performance at Espace 67/
Jun 26, 2019, 08:32 ET
l'OM Grandeur nature
MONTRÉAL, June 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is pleased to invite you to attend the OM Grandeur nature concert at Espace 67, a brand new, entirely redeveloped sector: an exciting and vibrant multi-purpose space that is now ready to accommodate everyone throughout the four seasons.
The concert will be an opportunity to see the new Amphitheatre in operation, with its new event infrastructures artfully blending into the Parc's natural setting.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, June 27, 2019
|
Time:
|
7 p.m. – arrival of guests
|
8:30 p.m. – start of the concert
|
Place:
|
VIP Zone (Espace 67 Amphitheatre sector)
|
Île Sainte-Hélène
|
By car:
|
P9 and P10 Parking areas
|
By subway:
|
Jean-Drapeau Station
For further information: / RSVP: Société du parc Jean-Drapeau, Kaven Gauthier, Communications Consultant, 514 868-7787, kgauthier@parcjeandrapeau.com
