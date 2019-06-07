/R E P E A T -- Media invitation - Announcement of the 1,000th Community Housing Unit Created Thanks to the Fonds d'Investissement de Montréal Founded by Phyllis Lambert/

MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The partners of the Fonds d'Investissement de Montréal (FIM) are inviting media representatives to the announcement that more than 1,000 community housing units have been created since the FIM was founded in 1997. Spearheaded by Phyllis Lambert, the FIM is a fund capitalized by contributions from investors committed to maintaining the stock of affordable housing in Montréal and supporting social diversity.

The event will be attended by: Phyllis Lambert; Robert Beaudry, Executive Comity Member, Economic Development, housing and design ; Normand Bélanger, President and CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ; Jean-Marc Chouinard, President of the Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon, and representatives of SHAPEM and SOCAM.

When: June 7, 2019 Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Where: Chalet – Parc du Pélican, 2590 Rue Masson, Montréal, QC H1Y 1V9 Spokesperson: Phyllis Lambert and the other representatives will be available for interviews.

SOURCE Fonds d''investissement de Montréal

For further information: Valérie Fortin, Head of Communications, Bâtir son quartier, Tel.: 514 933-2755 extension 316, vfortin@batirsonquartier.com

