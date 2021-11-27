TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Small Business Saturday is this weekend, and Canadians still have the chance to win $2,000 to spend at their favourite small businesses by entering the contest from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity for Canadians to shop local this holiday season and give back to the businesses that make their communities vibrant.

CFIB's latest Small Business Recovery Dashboard shows that while 76 per cent of businesses are fully open, less than half (45 per cent) are fully staffed and about one-third (36 per cent) are making normal sales for this time of year.

Small Business Saturday Contest details:

What: A chance to win one of 10 cash prizes of $2,000 , or five $150 eBay gift cards, to show support for small business.

A chance to win one of 10 cash prizes of , or five eBay gift cards, to show support for small business. Where: Enter at SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca.

Enter at SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca. When: Until November 28, 2021 .

Until . Who: All adults residing in Canada can enter. One entry per person. No purchase required.

All adults residing in can enter. One entry per person. No purchase required. Why: To promote shopping at small business this holiday season.

Small Business Saturday (November 27) is brought to you by CFIB and American Express® and supported by eBay Canada.

Methodology

Results from Your Voice – November 2021 survey, conducted from November 4 – November 23 and based on a sample of 4,514 respondents. For comparison purposes, a probability sample with the same number of respondents would have a margin of error of +/-1.5%, 19 times out of 20.

About Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is brought to you by CFIB and American Express®, and supported by eBay Canada. It encourages local shopping, promotes initiatives to support small business and provides posters and other tools for businesses to use. The Small Business Saturday Contest is sponsored exclusively by CFIB and eBay Canada, a global marketplace powered by small businesses.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 110,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

®: Used under license from American Express.

