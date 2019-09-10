/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Unveiling of the video games event MEGA+MIGS programming/

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Alliance Numérique, as well as, Coop La Guilde will unveil, Tuesday September 10, the programming of MEGA+MIGS presented by Red Barrels' first joint edition. An unmissable meeting of gamers and video games industry professionals. Representing respectively gamers and professionals, co-spokesperson Valérie Roberts and Guiz de Pessemier (Outerminds) will give an overview of the activities and conferences taking place from the 16th to 19th of November. Nadine Gelly, managing director of Alliance Numérique and Jean-Martin Aussant, managing director of Coop La Guilde, will paint a portrait of Quebec and Canada's video game industry.

When: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 11am





Where: Red Barrels, 329 De la Commune West, 2nd floor, Montreal





Who: Jean-Martin Aussant, Coop La Guilde general director

Nadine Gelly, Alliance Numérique general director



Valérie Roberts, TV Host and cultural reporter, spokesperson

Guiz de Pessemier, Outerminds cofounder, Youtuber / Twitcher, spokesperson

SOURCE MEGA-MIGS

For further information: MEDIA RELATION AND RSVP: Julie Gagnon, 514-713-4381, julie@juliegagnon.ca