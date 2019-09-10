/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Unveiling of the video games event MEGA+MIGS programming/ Français

News provided by

MEGA-MIGS

Sep 10, 2019, 07:00 ET

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Alliance Numérique, as well as, Coop La Guilde will unveil, Tuesday September 10, the programming of MEGA+MIGS presented by Red Barrels' first joint edition. An unmissable meeting of gamers and video games industry professionals. Representing respectively gamers and professionals, co-spokesperson Valérie Roberts and Guiz de Pessemier (Outerminds) will give an overview of the activities and conferences taking place from the 16th to 19th of November. Nadine Gelly, managing director of Alliance Numérique and Jean-Martin Aussant, managing director of Coop La Guilde, will paint a portrait of Quebec and Canada's video game industry.

When:

Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 11am


Where:

Red Barrels, 329 De la Commune West, 2nd floor, Montreal


Who:

Jean-Martin Aussant, Coop La Guilde general director 

Nadine Gelly, Alliance Numérique general director

Valérie Roberts, TV Host and cultural reporter, spokesperson

Guiz de Pessemier, Outerminds cofounder, Youtuber / Twitcher, spokesperson

SOURCE MEGA-MIGS

For further information: MEDIA RELATION AND RSVP: Julie Gagnon, 514-713-4381, julie@juliegagnon.ca

Organization Profile

MEGA-MIGS

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Unveiling of the video games event MEGA+MIGS programming/

News provided by

MEGA-MIGS

Sep 10, 2019, 07:00 ET