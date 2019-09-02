/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Unifor Secretary-Treasurer to host Labour Day Rally in Toronto/

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Lana Payne, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer, will speak to thousands of Unifor members at the union's annual Labour Day rally in Toronto.

Media and the public are invited to attend a family-friendly rally and march, featuring Unifor leadership and activists on Labour Day in Toronto.

"On Labour Day, we come together to appreciate the hard-fought gains of working people," said Lana Payne, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer. "In today's climate, Canada's workers are under attack and our commitment to build a better world is more pressing than ever."

Who: Lana Payne, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer

Naureen Rizvi, Unifor Ontario Regional Director



When: Monday, September 2, 2019

Rally begins at 8:00, with march departing from Nathan Phillips Square at 9:00 a.m.



Where: Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto

Music and entertainment will begin at 7:30 a.m. Several labour leaders and community activists will address the issues facing workers in Canada today, from the continual attacks from conservative governments to migrant justice and international solidarity.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

