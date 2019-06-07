/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Unifor hosts rally and BBQ to support Tandus Carpets workers/

TRURO, NS, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor is hosting a rally and BBQ to support Tandus Carpets workers, and to demand the company meet to negotiate a closure agreement.

Since the closure announcement, Unifor has made repeated requests to meet with the company in an effort to negotiate a fair closure agreement.

"We would expect the company would offer a generous severance package for the employees given all their years of loyalty and dedicated service and work," said Lana Payne, Atlantic Regional Director. "Not only have they refused to offer any form of compensation to our members, they have been unwilling to meet with the union to discuss severance and other issues related to the announced closure."

WHERE: Tandus Carpets, 435 Willow St., Truro

WHEN: Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

WHO: Atlantic Regional Director Lana Payne, Atlantic Area Director Linda MacNeil, Local 4612 President Melissa Martell, members of Local 4612 (Tandus Carpets) supporters from other Unifor Locals, and invited guests

Unifor represents more than 200 workers at Tandus Carpets.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing more than 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: contact Communications Representative Shelley Amyotte at (cell) 902-717-7491 or shelley.amyotte@unifor.org

