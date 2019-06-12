/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Transat A.T. Inc. - Second Quarter Results 2019/

MONTREAL, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and active in air transportation, accommodation, travel packaging and distribution, will release its Second quarter 2019 (ended April 30) results on June 13.

Jean-Marc Eustache, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer and Denis Pétrin, Vice-President, Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer, invite financial analysts to take part in a conference call the same day. Business reporters are welcome to attend the conference call in listen-only mode.

Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call:

Thursday, June 13, 2019, 10:00 A.M.

Dial 1-800-926-9801 or 1‐212‐231‐2921

Name of conference: Transat

Webcast: click here to register.



The archived call will be available at 416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253 access code 21916623, until July 12, 2019.

