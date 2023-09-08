STEPHENVILLE, NL, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister Responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, Newfoundland and Labrador on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Odelle Pike, President of the Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network Inc., Tom Rose, Mayor of the Town of Stephenville, alongside Brendan Mitchell, Chief, Qalipu First Nation and Patrick Park-Tighe, Executive Director of the People of the Dawn Indigenous Friendship Centre for the announcement.

Date: September 8, 2023



Time: 2:00 PM NT



Location: People of the Dawn Indigenous Friendship Centre Suite 10, 35 Carolina Avenue, Stephenville NL A2N 3P8

