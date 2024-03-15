Media representatives are invited to an information session about the state funeral for the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney

OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage officials will hold a virtual information session for media on Friday to provide information about the state funeral for the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, P.C., C.C., G.O.Q., which will take place on March 23, 2024, at the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal. The lying-in state will commence on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Ottawa, followed by the lying-in-repose beginning on Thursday, March 21, 2024, and the state funeral on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Montréal.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION SESSION

DATE:

Friday, March 15, 2024

TIME:

11:00 a.m.

Request for ZOOM details must be sent to the National Press Gallery. Participation in this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.

REGISTRATION AND ACCREDITATION

All media intending to report on the state funeral events must register their attendance by providing their name and their media outlet to [email protected] by noon on Monday, March 18, 2024.

