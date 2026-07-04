Canada invests in clean energy in Alberta and Saskatchewan

CALGARY, AB, July 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is a clean and conventional energy superpower, and we are building on that strength to power our future with reliable, affordable energy and technology for all Canadians. Investments in energy infrastructure will strengthen Canada's energy security, create good jobs, attract investment and position our country as a reliable energy supplier for customers at home and abroad.

Today, on the margins of the Calgary Stampede, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced more than $26 million in funding for 17 projects across Alberta and Saskatchewan that will accelerate the deployment of clean technology; modernize energy systems and infrastructure; reduce emissions; and build the regulatory, industrial and workforce capacity needed for Canada's long-term economic growth and energy security.

The projects include:

$14.9 million for 10 projects that will advance energy storage, solar and wind energy development, interprovincial electricity transmission planning, Indigenous-led clean energy projects and workforce development.

$5.9 million for engineering and design work for two facilities that will convert waste biomass to renewable natural gas with carbon capture.

$3.5 million for two projects that will reduce methane emissions from upstream oil and gas operations and advance low-emissions cement alternatives that permanently store carbon.

$2.3 million for three projects that will support higher energy-efficiency building codes.

By advancing low-carbon energy, clean technology and energy efficiency, the Government of Canada is saving Canadians money, driving prosperity and building Canada into an energy superpower for today and tomorrow.

Quotes

"Energy is the backbone of our economy -- so by growing and modernizing the systems that we have, we can catalyze investment, generate jobs and prosperity, and build the strongest economy in the G7. Through these investments, we will stabilize energy costs, reduce emissions and lay the foundation for long-term economic growth."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Through investments in Indigenous-led clean energy projects, we are supporting First Nations as they strengthen energy security, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and create new opportunities for future generations. Projects like these reflect the leadership of communities as they explore and develop renewable energy solutions that advance economic growth, environmental stewardship and greater self-determination. By working together, we are helping build stronger, more resilient communities while contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts

Federal funding for most projects in this bundle is provided by the Government of Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). This $4.5-billion program is designed to support grid modernization, energy storage and renewable energy technologies in every region of Canada, helping to grow Canada's electricity grid in a sustainable, affordable and reliable manner.

Indigenous Services Canada contributed $649,000 to electricity projects led by Indigenous groups that will advance the pre-development work required to launch solar energy projects.

The Energy Innovation Program (EIP) advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

Canada's National Electricity Strategy aims to double the capacity of our grid by 2050 and supply clean, reliable, affordable power across the country for decades to come.

Today's announcement builds on an announcement at the 2026 Energy and Mine Ministers' Conference (EMMC) on June 26, committing support to intertie transmission projects linking Yukon and British Columbia, Alberta and British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, and Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]