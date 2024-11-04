OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint is unveiling a special two-dollar circulation coin celebrating Inuit Nunangat and honouring the rich traditions and vibrant Inuit homeland in Canada. The launch of this new coin, designed collaboratively by four Inuit artists each representing one of the four regions of Inuit Nunangat and working in real time with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Mint, will take place at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa on November 5, 2024.

Where: National Arts Centre, Fourth Stage 1 Elgin Street, Ottawa ON K1P 5W1 When: Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Media and guest arrival: 9:30 a.m. Remarks and unveiling: 10:00 a.m. Who: Michelle Richardson, Chief Impact Officer, Royal Canadian Mint President Natan Obed, President, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Charlotte Karetak, coin artist Tegan Voisey, coin artist Thomassie Mangiok, coin artist

Accredited media interested in attending the launch event may register in advance at [email protected].

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is the national representative organization for 70,000 Inuit in Canada, the majority of whom live in 51 communities spread across the four regions of Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada (Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Nunavut, Nunavik, and Nunatsiavut). Inuit Nunangat makes up more than 40 percent of Canada’s land area and more than 72 percent of its coastline. ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions. It advocates for policies, programs, and services to address the social, cultural, political, and environmental issues facing our people.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

For more information, please contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Royal Canadian Mint, Telephone: 613-884-6370, [email protected]