/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Renovated affordable housing project set to open in Northeast Calgary/

CALGARY, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Calgary.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing and Sandra Clarkson, Executive Director, Calgary Drop-In Centre.

Date: July 16, 2019



Time: 10:30 a.m.



Location: 4804 Edmonton Trail NE Calgary, AB

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Leonard Catling, CMHC Media Relations, 604-787-1787, LCATLING@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

