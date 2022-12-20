OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will participate in a ribbon-cutting event for electric vehicle infrastructure in Amherstburg.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: The Libro Centre

3295 Meloche Road

Amherstburg, Ontario N9V 2Y8

Note: The event will take place outside by the electric vehicle chargers. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

