OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make opening remarks regarding Canada's critical minerals future at the Canadian Club of Ottawa's event with Vale Base Metals.

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

All accredited media are asked to pre-register by emailing [email protected]. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]