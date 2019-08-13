/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for three businesses in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region/

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, will announce funding for Usinage F.R., Tourbière Ouellet et fils and Laiterie Ora.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date:

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Time:

11:30 a.m.

Location:

Laiterie Ora

Rivière-du-Loup industrial park

30 Henry-Percival-Monsarrat Street

Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec

G5R 0C8

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, Email: dec.media.ced@canada.ca