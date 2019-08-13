/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for three businesses in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region/ Français
Aug 13, 2019, 06:00 ET
RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, will announce funding for Usinage F.R., Tourbière Ouellet et fils and Laiterie Ora.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date:
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Time:
11:30 a.m.
Location:
Laiterie Ora
Rivière-du-Loup industrial park
30 Henry-Percival-Monsarrat Street
Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec
G5R 0C8
