/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Manufacture Adria, an innovative business in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region/

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce funding for Rouyn‑Noranda business Manufacture Adria Inc.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Following the press conference, the media will be able to take part in a guided tour of the plant. For safety reasons, visitors must wear safety goggles provided by the company.

Press conference date:

Monday, August 26, 2019

Time:

3:30 p.m.

Location:

Manufacture Adria Inc.

1250 Saguenay Boulevard

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec

J9X 7C3



