/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Press conference regarding Government of Canada funding for the discovery of the Eastern Townships/

ORFORD, QC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‑Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce funding for the Eastern Townships Tourism Association to help promote tourism in the Eastern Townships and increase the region's attractiveness.

Ms. Bibeau will be accompanied by the Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome‑Missisquoi, and Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date:

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Time:

3:00 p.m.

Location:

Espace 4 saisons

4940, chemin du Parc

Orford, Quebec

J1X 7N9



Stay connected

Keep up-to-date with the latest tourism news on social media @cdntourism and join the conversation using the hashtag #CdnTourismJobs: on Twitter and Instagram.

Follow CED on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube

Visit CED's Media Room

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca