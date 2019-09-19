/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Press conference - Inauguration of the new public space on Rue Jean-Brillant/ Français
Sep 19, 2019, 07:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Sue Montgomery, Mayor of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN‑NDG), will inaugurate the new public space on Rue Jean-Brillant. Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal, and Magda Popeanu, City Councillor for the district of Côte-des-Neiges, and Eric Allan Caldwell, Executive committee member, Responsible for urban planning and mobility and the Office de consultation publique de Montréal, will also be present.
WHERE:
Parc Jean-Brillant
Rue Jean-Brillant between Avenue Decelles and Avenue Gatineau
WHEN:
Thursday, September 19, 2019
11:15 a.m.
For further information: Sophie Landreville, Communications Manager, Borough of CDN-NDG, 514 868-4018
