/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Photo Opportunity - Signing the Writs of General Election/

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, invites members of the media to a photo opportunity of the signing of the writs of the 43rd general election.

Date: Friday, September 20, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m.



Location: Elections Canada

30 Victoria St.

Gatineau, Quebec

K1A 0M6



Visitor passes are required for access. Please RSVP with Elections Canada Media Relations if you wish to attend.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

