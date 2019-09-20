/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Photo Opportunity - Signing the Writs of General Election/ Français
Sep 20, 2019, 07:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, invites members of the media to a photo opportunity of the signing of the writs of the 43rd general election.
Date:
Friday, September 20, 2019
Time:
1:00 p.m.
Location:
Elections Canada
Visitor passes are required for access. Please RSVP with Elections Canada Media Relations if you wish to attend.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, media@elections.ca
