/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Vandal to announce support for the tourism sector in Manitoba/

WINNIPEG, July 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce funding to support Canada's tourism sector in Manitoba that will promote economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class families.

Date: Monday, July 29, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m.



Location: Fort Gibraltar

866 Rue Saint Joseph

Winnipeg, MB R2H 0G4

For further information: Jill Ritchot, Senior Communications Advisor, Manitoba Region, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Winnipeg, Manitoba, 204-291-8867, jill.ritchot@canada.ca

