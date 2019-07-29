/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Vandal to announce support for the tourism sector in Manitoba/ Français
Jul 29, 2019, 11:00 ET
WINNIPEG, July 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce funding to support Canada's tourism sector in Manitoba that will promote economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class families.
Date:
Monday, July 29, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m.
Location:
Fort Gibraltar
For further information: Jill Ritchot, Senior Communications Advisor, Manitoba Region, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Winnipeg, Manitoba, 204-291-8867, jill.ritchot@canada.ca
