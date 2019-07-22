/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Nine Canadians to receive Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation/

Jul 22, 2019, 06:00 ET
MONTREAL, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will present the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to nine recipients from across Quebec in recognition of their work to improve Veterans' well-being, as well as their commitment to promoting remembrance within their communities.
|
Location:
|
Bonaventure Hotel
|
Bonaventure Room
|
900 de la Gauchetiere W.
|
Montreal, QC, H5A 1E4
|
Date:
|
Monday, 22 July 2019
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m. EDT
