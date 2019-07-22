/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Nine Canadians to receive Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation/

MONTREAL, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will present the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to nine recipients from across Quebec in recognition of their work to improve Veterans' well-being, as well as their commitment to promoting remembrance within their communities.

Location: Bonaventure Hotel

Bonaventure Room

900 de la Gauchetiere W.

Montreal, QC, H5A 1E4



Date: Monday, 22 July 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations , Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@vac-acc.gc.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, alex.wellstead@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.veterans.gc.ca/

