/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Nine Canadians to receive Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation/ English Français

Jul 22, 2019, 06:00 ET

MONTREAL, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will present the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to nine recipients from across Quebec in recognition of their work to improve Veterans' well-being, as well as their commitment to promoting remembrance within their communities.

Location: 

Bonaventure Hotel


Bonaventure Room

900 de la Gauchetiere W.

Montreal, QC, H5A 1E4


Date:

Monday, 22 July 2019


Time:

11:00 a.m. EDT

Media Relations , Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@vac-acc.gc.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, alex.wellstead@canada.ca

