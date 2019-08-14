/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - MP Poissant will announce funding for an SME in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector/ Français
Aug 14, 2019, 08:00 ET
SAINT-CONSTANT, QC, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Jean-Claude Poissant, Member of Parliament for La Prairie, will announce funding for the Compagnie canadienne de tableaux noirs (CCTN/CBBC), a steel and aluminum sector company.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
After the press conference, the media will have an opportunity to take part in a guided tour of the plant. For safety reasons, visitors should not wear baggy clothing, and must have closed shoes. Safety glasses will be provided on site.
Press conference date:
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Time:
10:30 a.m.
Location:
Compagnie canadienne de tableaux noirs (CCTN/CBBC)
Conference room
30 montée des Bouleaux
Saint-Constant, Quebec
J5A 1B6
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation,Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Source: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
