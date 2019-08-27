/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - MP Fisher to make important announcement about new initiative to combat plastic pollution/

DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, Darren Fisher, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will make an important announcement on addressing ocean plastic pollution and ghost gear.

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Time: 2:30 p.m. (ADT) Location: Canadian Coast Guard Building Atrium

50 Discovery Drive (Bedford Institute of Oceanography Campus)

Dartmouth, NS

Following the formal announcement, media are invited to join MP Fisher on the jetty (weather permitting) for a photo opportunity.

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Maritimes Region

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca