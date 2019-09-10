/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Ministers Goodale and Sajjan visit areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian in Halifax/

OTTAWA, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, will visit areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Halifax Regional Municipality, survey local recovery efforts and meet affected residents.

Following the tour, Ministers Goodale and Sajjan will be available to take questions from the media.

Date

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Time

12:00 p.m. ADT (Portion of tour open to media)

12:30 p.m. ADT (Media Availability)

Location

Herring Cove Government Wharf

19 Wharf Lane

Halifax, Nova Scotia

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca; Todd Lane, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of National Defence, 613-996-3100, todd.lane@forces.gc.ca; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, 613-996-2353, mlo-blm@forces.gc.ca

